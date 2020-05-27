TidyTowns groups can still use funding - Phelan

Tidy Towns groups can still use funding allocated to them despite the cancellation of this year’s competition, according to Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring allocated €1.4m to groups nationwide for this year’s SuperValu TidyTowns competition. Since cancelled because of Covid-19, any unspent funds can still be used.

Deputy Phelan said: “I welcome the announcement that 21 TidyTowns groups in Kilkenny will not lose out on funding of €35,000 which was earmarked for them by my colleague Minister Ring to help them prepare for this year’s competition.

“Any groups that have already spent the funds they received should retain their records of expenditure in the normal way.

“I also want to assure those groups which have not yet spent the funding they received, they can continue to use it over the next few months to assist with activities they might undertake as the COVID-19 restrictions are eased, or in preparing for the 2021 competition.

“For decades, the SuperValu TidyTowns competition has brought people of all ages in both counties together to work collectively outdoors to make the environment in which they live and work a better place.

“Due to the current restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would not have been feasible or safe for TidyTowns groups to continue their work in the normal way.

“However, I very much hope that once the restrictions on gatherings are eased, and where possible within the public health guidelines, they can resume their work in making towns and villages in Kilkenny more attractive and welcoming."

Allocations

Keep Kilkenny Beautiful €4,000; Moneenroe Community Council ltd Ballyragget Tidy Towns, Callan Tidy Towns, Castlecomer Tidy Towns Committee, Graiguenamanagh Tidy Towns, Keep Piltown Tidy, Thomastown Tidy Towns - all €2,000; Goresbridge Rural Development, Bennettsbridge Tidy Towns, Fiddown Tidy Towns Committee, Freshford Tidy Towns, Gathabawn Rural Development Group, Glenmore Tidy Towns, Inistioge Tidy Towns Committee, Kells Tidy Towns Committee (Kilkenny), Tullahought Community Development Ltd., Urlingford Tidy Towns, Windgap Tidy Towns, Coon Tidy Towns & Heritage Group, Listerlin Tidy Towns - all €1,000.