'Remember to wear sunscreen when going outdoors,' with warmest day of the year ahead

"Remember to wear sunscreen when going outdoors," warned forecaster Alan O'Reilly as the warmest day of the year is forecaster with temperatures expected to rise as high as 26C or higher this week.

The mercury on Wednesday will rise as high as 25C - so be advised.

The weather is going to remain warm and dry as we head for the extended weekend with Thursday kicking us off with temperatures in the mid-20s, according to Met Éireann.

Thursday will be "warm and dry with lengthy spells of hazy sunshine. A little cloudier at times through Ulster with mist or fog lingering on some coasts here. Maximum temperatures 21 to 25 degrees, in a light southeasterly breeze."

The national forecaster says Friday will be "warm and dry again, with hazy sunshine."

"Cloud may thicken in the west later. Maximum temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds."

"Generally dry with long sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday. A little cloudier in western counties with a slight chance of drizzle on coasts, but mostly dry here too. Continuing warm in all areas with maximum temperatures 19 to 24 degrees in light winds."

Monday will continue warm with good sunshine.