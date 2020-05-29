What might have been...but Mount Juliet remains resplendent in glorious sunshine

Mount Juliet is looking simply marvellous. Seldom has the wonderful estate had such a sunny, Bank Holiday weekend to look forward to. Golfers have returned to the course as facilities are opening up and the luxury resort will welcome back guests from July 20.

Of course this week and in to the weekend would have seen the return of the Irish Open - where golfers of the calibre of Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy would have taken on defending champion from Spain, Jon Rahm.

Pictured are some golfers already out on the course this morning.

Have a great Bank Holiday weekend, wherever you are golfing, fishing, walking cycling or simply kicking back and enjoying the sun!