Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, June 1, 2020

The late Johanna (Ciss) Gannon

The death has occurred of Johanna (Ciss) Gannon (née Shasby) Abbey Grove, Gowran, Kilkenny and Kilkenny City.



Late of Emmet Street, Kilkenny City, she died on 31st of May 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff and family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Johanna (Ciss), predeceased by her husband Tom and sons Liam (Mopper) and baby infant William. Sadly missed by her devoted family, sons Michael, Toddy, Kevin, daughters Angela, Irene, Bebe, Helena and particularly Sinead who took care of Ciss for many years, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her many relatives, neighbours and friends. May Ciss Rest In Peace

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Dalton House Day Care Centre, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Ciss’s family, we suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late Siobhan Delaney

The death has occurred of Siobhan Delaney, Newline, Ballyspillane, Midleton, Cork and formerly of Cottage Row, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

D’éag Siobhán Ní Dhushláine (B.A., H.Dip., M.Phil.) go suaimhneach ar an 30ú Bealtaine, in Ospidéal agus Ospís na hOllscoile, Marymount, tar éis tinnis ghairid. Meala mór a báis dá fear céile, Michael O’Connell, dá clann mac Caoilfhionn, Cathal agus Donal, agus dá hiníon Hannah, dá máthair Joan, dá hathair Jimmy, dá deartháir William, dá gaolta agus dá cairde ar fad. Toisc comhairle an Rialtais maidir le cruinnithe poiblí, beidh an tsochraid príomháideach. Céiliúrfar saol Shiobháin agus léifear Aifreann Cuimhneacháin ar a son amach anseo. Is féidir comhbhróin a chur in iúl ar RIP.ie.

Solas na bhFlaitheas dá hanam.

Siobhán Delaney, (BA, H.DIP, M.Phil.) passed away peacefully on 30th May, in Marymount Care Centre following a brief illness. Her death is a great loss to her husband, Michael O’Connell, her sons Caoilfhionn, Cathal agus Donal, and daughter Hannah, her mother Joan, her father Jimmy, her brother William, and all her relatives and friends. Because of government advice regarding public gatherings, funeral will take place privately. A celebration of Siobhán’s life will be held with a Memorial Mass at a later date. Condolences may be left on below.

The late Dick Slattery

The death has occurred of Dick Slattery, Balleen, Gathabaun, Kilkenny



At his residence. son of the late Richard and Margaret, brother of the late Maura, Bridget, Christine and Kieran. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Liz, Kathleen (Tallis), Josie (Morrissey), Frances (Doheny), brothers John and Eamonn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Monday morning. If you would like to leave a message to Dick's family, condolence book is open below.

The late Michael Bergin

The death has occurred of Michael Bergin, Ballytruckle Court, Waterford City, Waterford and Ballyragget, Kilkenny on 28th May 2020, peacefully, in the tender care of staff at St. Vincent's Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital, Co. Waterford.

Michael, deeply mourned by his sisters Moira Aromson, Camilla Bath and Annunciata Bergin-Wilson, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations Michael's Funeral will take place privately. For those who would have liked to attend but due to the current situation cannot, if you wish please leave a message on the online condolence page below.

Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.