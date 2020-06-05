Three new classrooms for Thomastown national school

St Marys National School in Thomastown is to get three new special education classrooms and one additional mainstream classroom, local TD, John Paul Phelan, has confirmed.

“I’m delighted for the school that this investment has been approved. We’ve been making representations for quite some time. It’s great to get the three special education and one general classroom over the line.

“The funding for the works has been approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme for 2020 and I’ll be liaising with the Department to ensure that works progress as quickly as possible.

“Thomastown has grown significantly in recent years and these new facilities are a sign of the government’s commitment to the town, to the community, the school, teachers, parents and future generations of pupils who will attend school there.

“Schools may be closed at the moment but the work to ensure everyone has the best possible learning experience continues. I will be in touch with the principal, the school board and parents association in the coming days to relay the good news,” Deputy Phelan added.