Kilkenny people are invited to Get Ireland Growing with free grow boxes!

If you’ve ever wanted to try growing vegetables at home, then here’s a perfect opportunity.

Energia have teamed up with GIY to give away 1,000 home GROWBoxes worth €45,000 to help Get Ireland Growing.

Not only is it a perfect opportunity to try vegetable growing but it’s a great way to sneak some non-book learning into your kids’ day.



Now is the time to put your green fingers to the test and try to grow some of your own food.

As well as the herb and vegetable seeds, the GROWBox also includes a bag of Irish Wildflower Beebombs which help re-create bee habitats and are vital to help the threatened species survive.



The GROWBoxes are designed for all homes whether you are in an apartment or have a garden.

All people need to do is fill out a simple registration form before June 19 at getirelandgrowing.ie to go in the draw for one of the free GROWBoxes.



The Get Ireland Growing GROWBox contains all you need to get growing straight away. It’s got loads of seeds, pots and a compost block with easy-to-digest resources to make it all straight-forward. Contents include: 5 x seed packs (beetroot, carrot, peas, mixed oriental greens and basil),

1 x hessian bag of Irish Wildflower Beebombs (15/bag), compost, fibre seed trays, rice husk pots, and Get Ireland Growing tips and recipe cards.



For information visit the Get Ireland Growing website at www.getirelandgrowing.ie and share your seed growing pictures using #GetIrelandGrowing, and follow the Get Ireland Growing campaign through @EnergiaGIG on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.