ALERT: Kilkenny farmers rejoice! Risk of heavy and thundery rain later on this week, says forecaster

There's a risk of heavy thundery rain later in the week and weekend, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

Latest charts for Friday offer some hope for farmers and water supplies with some very heavy rain pushing up across the country with the heaviest in the South East and East.

Alan of www.carlowweather.com, added: "Long way off yet and it will chop and change but 20mm to 30mm would be a huge help."