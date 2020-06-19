Regatta Great outdoors store is back open in Kilkenny

Regatta Great Outdoors' Kilkenny store in MacDonagh Junction has now reopened.

The store re-opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 10.30am – 6pm, and 11am – 6pm on Sunday. Following the government guidelines Regatta is reopening several stores during this ‘phase two’ of the roadmap and will continue to plan for the remaining concession store s to open in the future also.



The safety and health of Regatta employees and customers remains the company’s main priority. All Regatta stores have all the necessary health and safety measures will be in place in store including, providing san itiser for its customers when they enter the outlet. The two-meter social distancing rule will be maintained with a limited number of customers allowed to be on the premises at any one time, this will include a queuing code outside the premise. Safety shields will be installed at tills and there will be clear marking for queuing in store. Changing rooms will be closed for safety, until further notice. Regatta Great Outdoors will also sell disposable face masks available online and in store.





All the new collections also available online on www.regatta.ie