Doubles delight at tennis club

There’s a sense of summer in the air when you hear the gentle thud of the tennis balls on entering the tennis club at Archersfield in Kilkenny.

The new booking system seems to be working well, enabling members to log on by 9pm the previous evening for their choice of courts. The bookings are much busier than in previous weeks, so members are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Coaching has started in a gradual capacity in the club, with some of the coaches being fully booked out on the first week of return. It would seem the same principles apply for booking a tennis lesson - book early to avoid disappointment!

While there is currently no group coaching allowed, it is hoped that this will change in time, and the club coaches are hopeful that some tennis camps will take place later on in the summer.

The junior spring match play has resumed at the club. It’s great to see so many of the younger members playing competitive tennis.

The first in-house competition post-pandemic was held under the watchful eye of Brian Doyle on Saturday night.

This was a mixed doubles competition (pairings from the same house hold to comply with Tennis Ireland Regulations), and what a wonderful sight it was to see 32 players back playing competitive tennis. The club’s first competitive tournament since March 2020 was warmly received. Thanks must go to all who took part and those who helped out, with a special mention to John Dowling, Rebecca and Ed Walsh and Brian Doyle for organising the event.

Results were as follows; Section Two runners up Madeline and Martin O’Carroll. Winners – Kay and Paul Fields.

Section One runners up were Lisa and James Callery, with Ruth Attride and Mark Dowling taking first prize in that section.

Membership

Membership is now due for renewal. All members are encouraged to pay this on-line this year. People with any difficulties are asked to contact Rena O’Connor for assistance.