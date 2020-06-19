Revealed: Kilkenny Supporters gear up for the championship with exclusive face mask

As Kilkenny hurling fans can't wait to get back on the terraces to roar on the Cats, the Kilkenny People can exclusively reveal the proposed face mask which will help keep fans save.

Kilkenny Supporters Club have been working with designers to come up with the face mask and judging by the response already, it will go in to production in the coming weeks and will be on sale before the championship starts.

As government advice requires face masks in confined places, and in public spaces like shops, they have now become an essential item.

Now you can stay safe - and back your county too. More details on the mask in the coming weeks.

If you require any details on Kilkenny Supporters Club contact John Mackey (087) 6509203 or Jim Freeman (087) 2551507.