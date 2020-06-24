Kilkenny's CF Pharma is first with schools hand sanitiser as firm announces 10 new jobs in expansion

Medical device company CF Pharma from Kilkenny has just launched of SaniHub 360 – a clinically proven suite of sanitizing products curated in response to the challenge facing public and private entities as preparations continue for life after lockdown.

Speaking about the launch of CleanRite, within the SaniHub 360 suite of products, Founder of CF Pharma, Clare Hughes believes it will significantly improve safety standards in schools. “Following on from our current line of business supplying hospitals and pharmacies with Hypochlorous, we were eager to offer a solution for principals, teachers, parents and their children as preparations get underway for the safe re-opening of schools in September, and are delighted to offer CleanRite as a solution. HOCl is a disinfectant product, which is based on shelf stable Hypochlorous, which delivers the highest killing efficacy yet with remarkable safety. Our technology facilitates the wider availability and application of Hypochlorous and is a major breakthrough in disinfection.”

The SaniHub 360 collection comprises CleanRite sanitizer (a Hypochlorous-based product) and Instant Hand Sanitizer(containing <70% alcohol). Already a producer of Hypochlorous (HOCl), CF Pharma Managing Director, Caroline Fogarty, identified an opportunity to respond to the pandemic through an increased production of HOCl following the EPA approval against SARS-COV-2 and a subsequent surge in demand for the product. The CleanRite range is the first hypochlorous based, alcohol-free hand sanitizer to be manufactured and regulated in Ireland.



CleanRite kills on contact 99.9% of germs; is an anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial solution that is dermatologically tested; hypoallergenic; safe from birth; free of alcohol, fragrances, preservatives and harmful chemicals; is skin friendly PH; not harmful on accidental ingestion; non irritating; steroid and antibiotic-free and is as natural as water without the need to be rinsed off. On top of that, it is eco-friendly.



In addition to the production of the product itself, CF Pharma has designed a unique foot-operated sanitiser dispenser – setting it apart from other sanitisers, which required a pump mechanism by hand – making it perfect for using in schools across the country. The foot-operated dispenser is portable, lightweight, easy to install and does not require any power or plumbing. It is part of the company’s Back to School Edition, which boasts a comprehensive catalogue of resources and materials as well a booklet that was specially commissioned by a certified Child Psychologist to help alleviate any worries or anxiety experienced by children in the current pandemic.



Caroline Fogarty, Managing Director at CF Pharma, adds, “When designing the product with schools in mind, we were conscious to offer a simple and safe dispensing method. The foot-operated dispenser minimizes the risk of contamination and works by simply placing your hands underneath the nozzle and gently pressing on the foot pedal to release the sanitizer. In addition to this, we wanted to ensure the product appealed to children and appeased any worries around returning to school and using sanitizer regularly as we enter the new normal. We collaborated with a team of talented Irish creatives who developed the suite of collateral including posters and video content, using colourful and animated characters with simple instructions. We’re really looking forward to seeing the reactions from principals and teachers across the country to this product.”



In order to provide a suite of products for all scenarios, SaniHub 360’s alcohol-based Instant Hand Sanitiser product is recommended for locations with a higher volume of people, such as office receptions, retail outlets, churches, hairdressers, stadiums and sporting venues, airports, hotels, pubs for example. This has a high kill rate in seconds, while formulated with aloe vera to counteract the drying effect on skin, but can irritate skin after prolonged use. This product is also available via a foot dispenser – which is designed with accessibility in mind.