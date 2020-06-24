Select the best hurling team of the 1960s

Kilkenny Supporters Club and Kilkenny GAA are asking Black and Amber fans to honour their own and select what they believe is the greatest ever Kilkenny team from the last six decades of triumphs - 22 All-Ireland titles won in all.

The final selection, chosen from those who made the team for each decade, will be guests of honour at the GAA Race Day in Gowran Park. And if your final selection matches the overall team, you and a number of guests can join them for the function on the day.

Every week, readers are asked to select their team of the decade and we are starting off with the Sixties.

So having studied Tommy Maher’s assessments, beginning this week, all the stats over the coming weeks and online, Kilkenny supporters can make a very educated team selection.

Here's some statistics of the players



Closing date for the selection is July 1, 2020.

You can send your entries to Team of the Sixties, C/O Kilkenny People, 34 High Street Kilkenny or Kilkenny GAA, Nowlan Park, Kilkenny or you can vote online - just scroll down

There is a form here if you wish to print it out!



The first team selected will be announced at the start of July. The final overall winning selection will be known in less than two months, and if your selection matches, you could be meeting all those great players at the event in Gowran Park.

Over the coming weeks, www.kilkennypeople.ie will feature all the statistics you will need to help make your decision thanks to Tommy Maher, and old film footage of the games these players showed their skills in.

You can also vote by clicking the links below,

Goalkeeper - Ollie Walsh (Automatic) - No Competition

Here's a list of all the panels that played in All-Ireland finals in the Sixties.