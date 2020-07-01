Changes at the cross in Goresbridge as Kelly’s up for sale

Kelly’s Hardware is known the length and breadth of the country, and for almost a century it has served the local community of Goresbridge, Gowran, Borris and beyond.

Trading as John Kelly’s since 1947, this family business run today by Sean and Martha Kelly is now on the market. It includes extensive frontage in Goresbridge, living accomodation and yard with a number of stores.

And while it is on the market now, Kelly’s will continue to trade until November this year, when Sean and Martha will retire from the business.

In its day, Kelly’s of Goresbridge was not just a hardware store but also a public house, grocery and homeware. From a needle to an anchor, this store traded on personal detail and knowing their customers.

Changes

Changes on the retail landscape over the years saw Kelly’s focus on hardware, building supplies and home goods. This is likely to be a once off opportunity to acquire a business premises, private home and yard in the centre of Goresbridge. It has a guide price of €450,00.

The residential accommodation comprises of three bedrooms, sitting room, kitchen with four oven Aga, sitting room, dining room and attic space over three floors. Well maintained, it is traditionally styled with old world charm.

Interested? Contact DNG Ella Dunphy, Kilkenny.