No ticket - no admission to Kilkenny club games for supporters

Tickets for local games will become the new normal as the Kilkenny club hurling scene gets ready to burst back into life.

With the opening rounds of the senior and intermediate leagues little over a fortnight away - the junior grade will kick things off the weekend after next - Kilkenny Co Board have stressed that Covid-19 precautions will mean a much-changed scenario for fans used to catching up on all the action.

The GAA have announced safety protocols in relation to match attendance in grounds across the country - and it’s no different in Kilkenny. Venues will have a strict capacity of 500 for games - a figure that includes teams and supporters.

“We want to stress to people that the limit of 500 applies to players, mentors, media and supporters,” Co Board PRO Paul Fitzgerald told the People. “That means everyone inside the ground.”

Ticket Only

The Co Board also told the People that admission to games will be by ticket only, and that no walk-ups will be admitted to grounds on game day. Tickets for matches will be distributed through clubs.

The Co Board also confirmed venue details for the opening round of senior and intermediate games.

The action starts on the August Bank Holiday Weekend, with the clash of club All-Ireland champions Shamrocks (Ballyhale) and Tullaroan at UPMC Nowlan Park the pick of the games on opening weekend.

St Canice’s credit union senior HURLING LEAGUE

Friday, July 31

Group A

John Locke Park: Bennettsbridge v O’Loughlin Gaels (7.30pm)

UPMC Nowlan Park: Shamrocks v Tullaroan (7.30pm)

Group B

Páirc Lachtain: Graigue-Ballycallan v Clara (7.30pm)

Saturday, August 1

Group A

UPMC Nowlan Park: James Stephens v Danesfort (2pm)

Group B

UPMC Nowlan Park: Erin’s Own v Mullinavat (7pm).

Bennettsbridge: Rower-Inistioge v Dicksboro (7pm).

Michael Lyng motors INTERMEDIATE HURLING LEAGUE

Friday, July 31

Group A

Thomastown: St Patrick’s v Carrickshock (7.30pm).

Group B

Canon Kearns Park: Young Irelands v Fenians (7.30pm).

Palmerstown: Dunnamaggin v Lisdowney (7.30pm).

Saturday, August 1

Group A

Páirc Lachtain: O’Loughlin Gaels v John Lockes (2pm).

Mooncoin: Thomastown v Glenmore (2pm).

Group B

Ballyragget: St Lachtain’s v St Martin’s (7pm)

Tickets for games will be distributed through clubs