Ormonde Construction require a Health and Safety Officer

Ormonde Construction are looking for a Health and Safety Officer in the Leinster Area. They are looking to recruit a full time Health and Safety Officer for Leinster Region with up to date knowledge of Irish construction Safety Standards

Requirements include a relevant Health and Safety Qualification; at least 4 years experience; confident and have strong interpersonal and communication skills and a full clean driving licence.



Company Vehicle provided. Salary Negotiable. Please contact 056 7786940 or email noeleen@ormondeconstruction.ie