Kilkenny Lions Club elects Pat O’Hanlon as new President

Pat O’Hanlon has been elected President of the Kilkenny Lions Club for 2020/2021.

Speaking at the Lions Club’s annual meeting, which was held through Zoom, outgoing President Rodger Curran wished him a very successful year.

Pat joined Kilkenny Lions in 2014 and has chaired the subcommittee which runs the annual golf classic, from which many charities have benefitted.

As an educationalist and former secondary school principal, he is committed to supporting the wellbeing and positive mental health of students in schools.

He led a Lions initiative locally supported by the National executive of Lions Clubs of Ireland in distributing an information pamphlet for parents/guardians around Cyber Bullying

This initiative required a visit to over 30 schools both primary and secondary in the Kilkenny region. The schools authorities embraced it with great enthusiasm.

Over 3,000 parents /guardians received valuable tips around strategies to protect their families from negative social media commentary.

Pat resides in Kilkenny city with his wife Mary, they have two grown up and married daughters Rhona and Dearbhla.

Pat’s outside interests include golfing, gardening, reading and GAA .

For his year in office Pat, with the help of all the committee members and with the generous support of the people of Kilkenny including the business sector, intends to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors in providing support and help for those in our City and County requiring assistance.

He thanked the Kilkenny People and KCLR for giving such great publicity to the various Lions fundraising events. He said that he looked forward to continuing the great work and outstanding service of the outgoing president Rodger Curran.

The past year has been very successful with fundraising events including the Christmas Hamper Appeal, Schools Concert, Wine Fair, Golf Classic, Street Collection, Carol Singing, and sponsored Duck race.

The funds raised have allowed Kilkenny Lions to provide valuable assistance to St Vincent De Paul; Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge Centre; Cois Nore; Good Shepherd Centre; Meals on Wheels; Kilkenny Sub Aqua and to 10 other local voluntary organisations in the City and County.

Throughout the country, charity organisations are finding fundraising difficult as a result of Covid-19. The club has normally seven fundraising events between now and Christmas and he is in no doubt that this year, organising some of these will be especially challenging.

However, Pat is confident that any challenges will be surmounted, even if it means that they are organised somewhat differently than before. Pat added that we are facing a new normal and this will require innovative and new ways of engaging to see our projects through to fruition.

He said that he hopes that his year as President will see this outstanding club having a very successful year supporting good causes and working in the service of others.