House ransacked during burglary in broad daylight in Kilkenny City

A house was ransacked and cash stolen during a burglary in the New Building Lane area of Kilkenny City yesterday afternoon.

Garda are investigating the breakin and are appealing for witnesses.

It is not known how the entry was gained to the building however two upstairs bedrooms were found to be ransacked and a sum of cash was taken.

The incident occurred on Wednesday between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.