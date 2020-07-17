Gold coin, manuscripts and prints record top prices at Fonsie Mealy's on-line, timed Collector's auction
The gold Krugerrand
Up to €20,000 paid for an historic print from the 16th century, and a further €10,000 for a Quaker Medical Manuscript were among the top items at the Fonsie Mealy timed, online auction this week.
Also a gold, South African coin, a Krugerrand from 1975, brought in €1,400. A bottle of champagne, Brut reserve 1969, also realised a price of €1,100.
Above is the Quaker Medical Manuscript.
Below is the top item Incunabula.
