Gold coin, manuscripts and prints record top prices at Fonsie Mealy's on-line, timed Collector's auction

Up to €20,000 paid for an historic print from the 16th century, and a further €10,000 for a Quaker Medical Manuscript were among the top items at the Fonsie Mealy timed, online auction this week.

Also a gold, South African coin, a Krugerrand from 1975, brought in €1,400. A bottle of champagne, Brut reserve 1969, also realised a price of €1,100.

Above is the Quaker Medical Manuscript.

Below is the top item Incunabula.