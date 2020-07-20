Get on your bike - A new Kilkenny cycling stakeholder group wants to hear from you

A new Kilkenny cycling stakeholder group is calling on Kilkenny people to share their views on making transport in Kilkenny more sustainable. The stakeholder group have recently launched an online survey as part of a wider new initiative aimed at promoting and facilitating more cycling in Kilkenny, which is due to be launched in the coming weeks.

Kilkenny LEADER Partnership has brought an interested group together to work towards making Kilkenny a more pleasant cycling experience, including Kilkenny County Council, Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership, Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce and Cartoon Saloon. This project will complement Kilkenny County Council's infrastructural investment programmes and current research project with Waterford Institute of Technology on cycling in Irish towns.

This survey is the first step in the overall project to make positive changes to the city for those who live in it, and to encourage more people to start cycling.

The survey, “Vibrant Kilkenny”, is asking the local community to share their views on how they travel and move around the city, what infrastructure changes they would like to see made, and how Covid-19 has changed their attitude to transport and mobility. The survey can be completed online here

Commenting on the survey, Declan Rice, CEO of Kilkenny Leader Partnership, said: “This survey is the first step in an exciting and ambitious new initiative for Kilkenny City aimed at encouraging more cycling in Kilkenny.

“The campaign will be launched in the coming weeks and will work to make Kilkenny more cycling-friendly for people of all ages and abilities, as well as trying to raise awareness among the local community of how beneficial cycling is, both from a health and enjoyment perspective, but also for the environment and community as a whole.

“We’re calling on people to take 10 minutes out of their day to complete our survey and to share their thoughts with us on how they move around the city – their feedback will help us to shape our plans for the city. The local community, from schoolchildren to business-owners, is at the heart of this initiative and we want to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard.

“This new project is an ambitious and exciting project for the city, and we look forward to launching the campaign officially in the coming weeks.”

For further information on the survey and the initiative on the whole, please contact caitriona.corr@postgrad.wit.ie .