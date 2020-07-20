PICTURE: Irish Rail apologises after photo of packed train carriage emerges online

Irish Rail has apologised for the lack of social distancing after a photo showing a packed train carriage on a Dublin bound train was shared online.

Model and influencer Holly Carpenter shared the photo on Twitter on Sunday afternoon showing passengers crowded into a carriage corridor on the 3.05pm service from Galway to Dublin where social distancing was not being adhered to.

50% of the seats are marked off so that people can socially distance - yet every carriage corridor looks like this. Impossible to get to the toilet without being on top of one & other. I don’t mean to sound negative - but this is not right @IrishRail @MichealMartinTD pic.twitter.com/hGhP43Fj5l July 19, 2020

Sharing the photo to Twitter, Holly wrote:

"50% of the seats are marked off so that people can socially distance - yet every carriage corridor looks like this. Impossible to get to the toilet without being on top of one & other. I don’t mean to sound negative - but this is not right."

The photo sparked outrage on the social media platform with passengers seated on the ground, wedged into the narrow corridor making social distancing 'impossible', while also showing a number of passengers not adhering to the mandatory face-mask laws on public transport.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny has apologised for the incident, owing to reduced train capacities, and said the company are reviewing measures to ensure an incident like this does not happen again in the future.

“Well firstly, obviously sorry to the people who travelled on that service. Our service at the moment are operating at 50 per cent of capacity, so while in a normal circumstance there would have obviously been sufficient seating for everybody, in fact comfortably so on that service, 50 per cent of the seats are currently blocked off.”