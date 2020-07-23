SPONSORED CONTENT
Position in Bennettsbridge Parts available
Bennettsbridge Parts are recruiting for a Secretarial/ Administration Position (Maternity Cover) Start Date : 01/09/2020
Full Time Monday - Friday for a busy office environment.
Good knowledge of computers required and a full clean drivers licence essential.
Training will be provided.
To apply please email CV to dfoley@trpstore.ie
Based in our new premises Unit 33 Hebron Industrial Estate, Hebron road, Kilkenny.
