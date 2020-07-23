Vote for your team of the 2000s - a decade when Kilkenny won seven All-Irelands including a four in a row!

It’s a new Millennium, the Brian Cody years, the two decades of utter dominance from Kilkenny and we begin with the team nominations from 2000 to 2009 - seven All-Ireland’s in ten years.

Some hurlers to chose from here.

The final selection, chosen from those who made the team for each decade, will be guests of honour at the GAA Race Day in Gowran Park. If your final selection matches the overall team, you can join them there.

Send your entries to Team of the Noughties, C/O Kilkenny People, 34 High Street Kilkenny or Kilkenny GAA, Nowlan Park, Kilkenny or you can vote online at www.kilkennypeople.ie, which will feature all the statistics you will need to help make your decision thanks to Tommy Maher, and old film footage of the games these players starred in. Closing date for the team of the 2000s is Monday, July 27. Next week, prior to the Bank Holiday Weekend, we will be announcing both the Nineties and 2000 teams.

So click on the link below for each position - all details in this week's Kilkenny People.

Goalkeeper

Right Corner Back - Automatic Selection - Michael Kavanagh

Full Back

Left Corner Back

Right Half Back

Centre Back

Left Half Back

Midfield Number Eight

Midfield Number Nine

Right Half Forward

Centre Forward

Left Half Forward

Right Corner Forward

Full Forward

Left Corner Forward