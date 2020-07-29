Ministers, Presidents called to Kilkenny City for talks on university

Local councillors are planning to summon ministers and leading third level officials to attend council meetings to answer questions over the lack of progress in securing a university for the south-east.

At this month's meeting of Kilkenny County Council, North Kilkenny councillor John Brennan said he wished to invite the presidents of both Waterford and Carlow Institute of Technology to come to a council meeting in Kilkenny and explain what he believed was a lack of progress,

“I would like to invite the Presidents of the IT's in Carlow and Waterford to discuss the establishment of the Technological University of the south-east,” said Cllr Brennan. “I would also invite the Ministers down - this issue needs to be resolved as quickly as possible.”

Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness supported the proposal. “I am aware that all sitting TDs are interested, and along with all the south-east TDs they are actively supporting it, and they should also be invited.”

Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere noted that it is an important part of the Programme for government that a University of the south-east is established.

The proposal was seconded by Councillor Pat Dunphy.

Councillor Martin Brett supported the proposal, adding it was a very serious issue for the young people of the area.

Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne expressed her willingness to accommodate the meeting, extending invitations to the Presidents of both third level institutions in the coming days.