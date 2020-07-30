MADE LOCAL campaign to boost the Kilkenny craft industry

An Tánaiste and Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD and actor and writer Amy Huberman joined with Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) Chair Breege O’Donoghue in launching #MADELOCAL. The Made Local campaign, developed by DCCI, is a nationwide initiative to boost sales and drive revenue for both makers and retailers.

The Irish craft and design industry is a significant contributor to regional economies. DCCI has over 3,000 registered client enterprises and engages with over 150 retailers across the country who specialise in authentic Irish products.

Recent research conducted by DCCI has indicated that 9 in 10 consumers feel an affinity to Irish craft and design. DCCI’s ambition is that the Made Local campaign will remind consumers taking staycations this year of the high-quality, unique products available from Irish makers and designers across the country. Consumers will see the newly designed Made Local symbol in participating retailers when shopping for gifts and keepsakes during their holidays. This will be featured on Irish-made craft and design in these shops across the country from today.

The research also reveals that 43% of Irish consumers will continue to shop online even as restrictions ease. DCCI is calling on consumers to choose these local businesses when shopping online for gifts, homewares or fashion.

Announcing the launch of the campaign, An Tánaiste and Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, said: “Ireland is renowned for its exceptionally talented designers and craftspeople who create beautiful work which is exported around the world. These makers and the retailers make a significant contribution to the Irish economy and provide sustainable employment. The Government’s July Jobs Stimulus will help businesses to reopen and rehire or retain staff, through an enhanced Restart Grant and an extension to the wage subsidy scheme. We can all play our part; by backing the Made Local campaign, we can help our vibrant Irish design and craft sector to return to prosperity and growth.”

Commenting on the importance of Irish craft and design, Breege O’Donoghue, Chair, DCCI, said, “There is an abundance of unique and beautiful products created throughout this country. It is reflective of our rich culture and history and is intrinsic to who we are. This is evident in our research which shows the value Irish consumers place on authentic Irish design. We know that consumers want to buy products made by local designers and makers. As the economy begins to re-open, we’re calling on these consumers to shop local and consider the breadth of Irish-crafted, high-quality products available here. This will, in turn, help us re-vitalise our wonderful craft industry.”

Commenting on the Made Local campaign, Actor and Writer Amy Huberman, said, “I am so delighted to support the Made Local campaign. Following a very difficult few months due to COVID-19, it is important to make a conscious effort to help local craft businesses in Ireland. Our country is full of some of the most talented designers and craftspeople in the world and we are so lucky to have such beautiful produce right here on this island. We would like to encourage consumers to think before they shop and give our local makers a chance to thrive over the coming months.”

The Made Local campaign will run throughout the summer with 100 retailers involved in the campaign, supporting the work of DCCI’s 3,000 registered clients.

For more information on Irish craft and design and where to shop products that are Made Local, please visit: www.dcci.ie or join the conversation by following #MADELOCAL.