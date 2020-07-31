UPMC Nowlan Park Reopens with Covid-19 Safety Adaptations

UPMC, a global healthcare leader serving the South East and Midlands, and Kilkenny GAA today announced details of the health measures that have been put in place ahead of the reopening of UPMC Nowlan Park. The stadium has been upgraded and adapted to ensure a safe and enjoyable match day experience with minimal inconvenience for players and fans.

In line with public health guidance, UPMC, the official healthcare partner to the GAA / GPA, and Kilkenny GAA have installed extensive signage throughout the stadium outlining the new safety precautions, including physical distancing, hand hygiene and the avoidance of personal contact. To ensure distancing is maintained in the stadium, seating is restricted and clearly marked.

Perspex screens have been fitted in turnstiles for the protection of volunteers and supporters, and hand sanitising stations have been installed throughout the stadium.

“Safety Officers,” identified by clearly marked vests, will oversee all training session and matches to ensure guidelines are followed for the safety of players, officials and supporters.

To assist clubs across the county, UPMC will provide safety officers vests to all 41 clubs in Kilkenny.

UPMC has been providing healthcare in Ireland since 2006, with operations including UPMC Whitfield Hospital in Waterford, two UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre locations in Waterford and Cork, UPMC Kildare Hospital in Clane and the UPMC Carlow Outreach Centre. The UPMC Concussion Network, founded in 2018, was the first countrywide network for the diagnosis and treatment of concussion in people of all ages.

David Beirne, managing director of UPMC in Ireland and senior vice president, UPMC International, said: “At UPMC, our mission is to serve our communities with outstanding patient care, clinical and technological innovation, research and education.

We are proud to partner with Kilkenny GAA to ensure UPMC Nowlan Park is prepared for the safest possible return of play. The past few months have been challenging for everyone, and we are excited to see GAA games once again at UPMC Nowlan Park.

We look forward to supporting the GAA and Gaelic games in Kilkenny and throughout Ireland for years to come.”

Chairperson of Kilkenny GAA Jimmy Walsh stated, “We at Kilkenny GAA are delighted that through our partnership with UPMC, we have been able to ensure that UPMC Nowlan Park meets the challenges of return to play while being mindful of the safety of our staff, players and supporters.Health and wellness are an integral part of UPMC’s mission, as they are of key importance to Kilkenny GAA. We look forward to continuing to work with UPMC in the years ahead.”