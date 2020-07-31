Green party's Maria Dollard highlights progress of Abbey Quarter despite pandemic problems

Green Party Cllr Maria Dollard has commended the work of Kilkenny County Council and the progress being made on the Abbey Quarter site in the city - despite the pandemic.

“Despite the disruption from Covid 19, members were told there is still hope that the work will be completed by October this year. The long awaited Skatepark, which is expected to be started in August. will also be completed at this time, bringing much needed outdoor play spaces for young people in Kilkenny.” she says.

“At recent meetings, elected members were informed of the progress made on a number of fronts on the site and we voted to transfer another parcel of land from public ownership to Kilkenny Abbey Development Quarter Ltd, a company whose shareholders are Kilkenny County Council and the National Transport Management Authority” she says.

Cllr Dollard commends the work of Kilkenny County Council on the excellent progress on the development of the Riverside Garden Project.

“Tenders have been completed for the Mayfair Library and it is anticipated this will be completed by 2021. The restoration of The Tea House is expected to be started later this year and completed in 2021. This is all welcome news as our city reopens for our enjoyment and for the return of visitors”.

“I am impressed with the progress that has been achieved in spite of the delays due to the pandemic. The work on these public areas will enhance the long list of great amenities for the people of Kilkenny and I look forward to their completion.” Maria particularly mentions the Mayfair Library as “a fitting space for such a valuable service and a place for the Kilkenny County Library staff to continue the truly excellent work they do on a limited budget.”

Regarding the development of the commercial part of the Brewery, “There will be challenges for sure but there will also be opportunities for Kilkenny both in terms of job creation and as a very attractive place to relocate.” Maria says.

At a recent Council meeting, the elected members voted to transfer another plot of land to The Abbey Quarter, as part of the original contract. This transfer unlocks €0 .9 M in investment that will be used to further develop the site from a commercial perspective.

“The people of Kilkenny bought this site and the success of its development must be measured in how it delivers on public service, heritage, job creation, public amenity and social housing for its most vulnerable citizens. I was also heartened with assurance that the transfer of the site will not impact on the planned relocation of Barnstorm Theatre.” finishes Maria.