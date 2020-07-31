Great White Shark leads home double for Townend and Mullins

Paul Townend guided the Willie Mullins trained Great White Shark to victory in the Guinness Handicap Hurdle at Galway this evening.

The six-year-old, owned by Malcolm Denmark, looked in control in her first run over jumps since the Cheltenham Festival. She won with odds of 5-1 by two lengths, defeating another Mullins trained horse My Sister Sarah (8-1).

Great White Shark won the amateur race in Galway last year - obviously a happy hunting crowd for the mare.