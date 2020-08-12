Kilkenny Castle Walls 5k goes virtual

The Kilkenny City Harriers have been forced to change their Castle Walls 5k race into a virtual event.

The race, which was due to be held on Friday, would have seen people run a 5km loop that started in the Castle Park and finished on the Parade, was an alternative to the Streets of Kilkenny, which was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the athletics club's new event has now suffered the same fate.

"It is with great regret that Kilkenny City Harriers have had to cancel the staging of the Castle Walls 5k this coming Friday," a club statement said.

"The fast changing situation with Covid-19 made it too difficult for all involved to ensure a safe event for all participants and spectators.

"We are grateful to Kilkenny County Council and the OPW for their assistance from the start."

However people can still do the run, which was set up to raise money for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team, and get their medal for doing so.

"The Castle Walls 5k virtual will still take place with all proceeds going to Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team," the club said. "All entrants will have their t-shirt and medal posted to them.

"With places still available, KCH encourages everyone to support this worthy cause."

To enter the race visit popupraces.ie