Funding approved for new classrooms for Kilkenny school

St. Johns Junior School in Kilkenny City is to receive funding for additional classrooms according to Chairman of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness.

A formal announcement from Minister for Education, Norma Foley, with full details, is expected in the coming days.

Speaking to The Kilkenny People, Cllr. Andrew McGuinness said, “Im delighted to confirm that St Johns Junior School on Michael Street will be given the green light to move on with plans to extend their capacity with additional class rooms. I have received confirmation from the Ministers office in response to representations from our office, that funding is set to be approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2020 as follows: Provide 1x Mainstream, 1x SET room, 1 Classroom SEN base.”

“Im delighted to welcome this much needed funding. It will be of great benefit to St Johns Junior School and to the St Johns Parish in general,” concluded Cllr. Andrew McGuinness