Chips are down as Castlecomer’s iconic Munch Box hits market

For locals, the North Kilkenny community, legions of hurling fans and those simply passing through Castlecomer, The Munch Box on the Square was a priority pit stop after All-Ireland victories (23 in total!, wellie races, and ploughing championships.

Since 1957, the Coogan family have been serving from their chip van in Castlecomer - that’s almost a lifetime of chips, fried fish, batter sausages, burgers, puddings - all traditional fare before offering the more discerning modern customers hot dogs, or fried chicken. Now the Munch Box, one of the few chip vans still operating in the country and certainly one of the longest in continuous trade, is on the market.

decimalisation

When the first bag of chips was handed out 63 years ago, before decimalisation was in as Dev was returned as Taoiseach, 5p would have satisfied any hunger with fresh fish and chips.

The business has trading licence from 8am to 12 midnight, seven days a week, and this lucrative business is brought to market by local auctioneer Joe Coogan.

The chip van has its own casual trading bay and ESB power point.

It consists of stainless-steel walls and ceiling with three modern gas fryers, hotplate, two sinks, microwave, large under counter fridge and freezer and hot and cold water facilities.

Joe Coogan can be contacted at (087) 2579012.