Bretts Hardware to open in Callan on Friday

Brett's Hardware is opening a brand new store in Callan on Friday, with the official opening tomorrow, Friday, August 21 at 11am at the new premises on Mill Street in the Callan town.

Ronan Brett and staff of Brett’s Hardware Store Mullinahone (Established 1882) are expanding with a two-acre site that had been vacant for several years. All buildings have been upgraded and extended. With the arrival of Covid-19 the opening of the 16,000 square foot store was postponed from March to August.

It had been planned to have a Grand Opening with major advertising, celebrity speakers etc but unfortunately this cannot happen now because of Covid restrictions. Manager, Noel Burke, has been overseeing the development for the last year.

Initially, there will be a staff of 15 employed. There are 9 departments within the store, including a Garden Centre and a Restaurant, open 6 days a week, serving lunches, snacks, sandwiches, take-aways etc. The whole site has been tastefully landscaped, with lots of parking space.