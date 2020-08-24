Make Kilkenny radio presenter Mark Collins the world's Number One Radio Star!

Local radio presenter Mark Collins, who has been on the airwaves since 1988, is hoping to win out the global competition of RadioStar 2020 and secure a first prize of studio time at a top station with a once off show case at UnitedDJs Radio.

That station is home to broadcasting legends like Mike Read, Tony Prince and Neil Fox.

Already, Mark has made it past the opening two stages, and now hopes to make it in to the final five. He has been on air with Atlantic 252, Dublin's 98 FM, Radio Kilkenny, Tipp FM and presently is covering with KCLR 96 FM as he works in the structural steel sector.

You can vote for Mark here