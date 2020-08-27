Met Éireann warning of “intense downpours” across Kilkenny

Kilkenny People reporter

Reporter:

Met Éireann warning of “intense downpours”

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Munster and Leinster

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Update: Intense and potentially thundery downpours during Thursday and Thursday night may lead to localised flooding.

Given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

Valid: 06:00 Thursday 27/08/2020 to 06:00 Friday 28/08/2020

Issued: 05:19 Thursday 27/08/2020