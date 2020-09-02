St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny ICU staff cycle to Phoenix Park for charity

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) doctors, nurses and staff at St Luke’s Hospital, along with ICU teams from all over Ireland, are taking part in a fundraising cycle to Dublin on September 3 and 4 in aid of four charities supporting people specifically affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

The ICU 4 U Charity Cycle aims to raise €100,000 for Alone (older people), Breakthrough Cancer Research (new cancer treatments), Aware (mental health) and ICUsteps (ICU patient aftercare support).

Several high-profile ambassadors have come on board to help promote the charity initiative, including TV celebrity Graham Norton, champion Olympic rower Paul O’Donovan, and hotelier and TV personality John Brennan.

Commenting, Dr Niall Kavanagh, Consultant Anaesthestist at St Luke’s Hospital, said “We are extremely grateful for the gifts we received from the public but we need to put the focus back where it is most needed – with the patients and charities. The impact of Covid-19 reaches far beyond the ICU, and we are only beginning to see the secondary challenges.”

The Kilkenny cyclists go to Waterford on Thursday morning, join up with their colleagues, return to the Springhill Hotel and leave Friday morning for the Phoenix Park at 8.30pm.

Details are at www.icu4u.ie