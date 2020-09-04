Gerry Moran's ABC of C-O-V-I-D!

A is for Ah as in ‘Ah, is it yourself that’s in it, I nearly didn’t know you with the mask.’

A is for Artists (actors, musicians, writers, painters, craft-workers) all battered by Covid.

B is for Bursting as in Bursting for a pint in a pizza-less pub. And B is for Banter with the Boys in the Bar which I’ll never take for granted again. Oh, and B is for Berlin!

C is for Covid, of course, and Coronavirus and Carers and Cleaners who with Frontline Workers (see F) Health Care Workers (see H) have been, and still are, our saviours. C is also for Clusters and Cough – watch out for that.

D is for Distancing as in Social Distancing and Donnelly (Stephen) our Minister for Health.

E is for the Elderly who find this Covid crisis frightening and scary. My heart goes out to them. And E is for Elbow – for coughing and sneezing into.

F is for Frontline Workers – heroes everyone (see H) F is for Flatten, remember that phrase: ‘Flatten the curve’? Whatever about the curve, I think the phrase has been well flattened!

G is for the GAA which many of us miss And G is for Golf – but I’m not going there.

H is for Health Care Workers, our heroes, along with our Frontline Workers, Carers and Cleaners. H is for Hurling which we miss more than things we should miss more, if you know what I mean. H is for HSE and House Parties.

I is for I as in ‘I is sick of it all’ but having said that I is grateful that I is not sick and in ICU.

J is for Jobs and I commiserate with all of you who have lost jobs during this God-awful time.

K is for Kill. Covid Kills. This we know but we need to remind ourselves of that chilling fact as, for sure, it hasn’t gone away. And K is for Kildare. And Killarney!

L is for Lockdown and Local. And what I wouldn’t give for a Lock-in in my Lockdowned Local. L is also for Laois.

M is for Mask, of course. Saw a man standing outside a bank last week wearing a mask. Another time and I’d be calling the Guards.

N is for NPHED (National Public Health Emergency Team) and Nowlan park – home, not just to hurling, but to Covid Testing. Who could have imagined it! And N is for Nine as in the now famous, or infamous, Nine Euro Meal. N is also for the New Normal.

O is for Offaly and Oireachtas and I’m not going there either.

P is for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), Pandemic and Professor. Good God I never realised that there were so many of them around. And they don’t always agree with each other. Which is scary.

‘Doctors differ and patients die’, went the old adage, maybe we should update that to ‘Professors differ and Covid patients may die.’! And P is for Phil.

Q can only be for Quarantine which seems to mean different things to different people.

R is for Reid (Paul) head of the HSE and that famous R number – Rate of Infection. R is also for Reopen, will my local ever reopen, I wonder?

S is for Strange, Surreal, Scary as in these Strange, Surreal, Scary times. S is for Shopping, a different experience than in pre-Covid times. S is for Social Gatherings, Symptoms, Sneeze, Schools, Stay Safe, Second Wave and Station House. And for sure I’m not going there.

T is for Tony, Dr Tony Holohan, our very own local hero who kept us calm, informed and protected in those early, scary stages of Covid. T is also for Temperature. You really don’t want one right now. And T is for Travel. ‘Should I stay or should I go’, the line from the Clash comes to mind. Travel if you wish but expect the unexpected.

U is for Unexpected and Undaunted. Deadly as this virus is we shall remain Undaunted.

V is for Vaccine. Bring it on. A.S.A.P. And this is one injection no one will mind getting.

W is for what else but Wash Your Hands.

X is for Xmas. Best Xmas gift ever – a Covidless life.

Y is for Yearn. We yearn for a Covid-free community, county, country, continent, world.

Z is for Zany, a good word to describe this crazy Covid-19 and the ‘New Norm’ it’s created.