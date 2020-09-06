Here's the draws...for the senior and intermediate semi-finals and junior quarter finals
The draws for the conclusion of the Kilkenny hurling championships have just been made at UPMC Nowlan Park, with the senior semi-final pairing of champions Ballyhale Shamrocks and James Stephens a repeat of the county final.
Here are the remaining knock out games - and both senior semi-finals will be next Saturday at 3pm and 5pm live on RTE.
St Canice's Credit Union SHC semi-finals
Dicksboro v O'Loughlin Gaels
Ballyhale Shamrocks v James Stephens
Michael Lyng Motors IHC Semi-finals
Thomastown v Freshford
Lisdowney v Glenmore
JJ Kavanagh And Sons Junior Hurling Championship quarter finals
Mooncoin v Conahy Shamrocks
Tullogher/Rosbercon v Emeralds
Piltown v Blacks and Whites
James Stephens v Dicksboro
