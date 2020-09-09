Deaths in Kilkenny, September 9, 2020

Christopher (Christy) Power



The death has occured of Christopher, (Christy) Carrigcloney, Glenmore on September 7, 2020 in his 91st year. Christy died peacefully, surrounded by the caring staff of Medical 5 in University Hospital Waterford. He will be sadly missed by his niece Rose, extended family and his close friends and neighbours in Carrigcloney. Predeceased by his sister Catherine.

May he rest in peace.

His funeral will take place at Saint James' Church, Glenmore for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Wednesday, September 9, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions regarding public gatherings a max of 50 people in the church please.

Anne McDermott (née Dewberry)

The death has taken place of Anne McDermott (nee Dewberry) of 7 O'Loughlin Court, Kilkenny on September 5 , unexpectedly, at home, Anne, beloved wife of James and much loved mother of Alex, Joe, Josephine, James and the late Mary, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Liam, Patsy and George, sisters Mary, Gladys, Pauline, Josephine and Ellen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated on Wednesday (9th Sept) st 10.30am in St. John's Church for family and close friends. (max of 50 people in Church). Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com

Jim Russell

The family of Jim Russell (Park View, Freshford Road, Kilkenny) regretfully announce his death, after a short illness September 7 at St. Luke's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim, formerly of Colmanswell, Limerick. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Seamus, Nora, Lizzie, Anna and Helen. Predeceased by his daughters Mary and Sarah and his son-in-law Pat.

Jim will be sadly missed by his wife and family, daughter-in-law Julia, sons-in-law Tom, Dan, David and Eamon, grandsons Kieran, Dan, Darragh, Patrick, Ronan, Tadhg and Henry, granddaughters Anna, Roisin, Aideen and Christie, great-grandchildren Grace and James, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, extended family and former work friends at Kilkenny Greyhound Track.

May Jim Rest in Peace

May our broken hearts be healed in the knowledge that Jim (Dad), a man of great faith and love for family may rest in peace in the arms of the eternal Father.

Jim's final journey will take place on Thursday (Sept. 10th) after the celebration of 11am Requiem Mass in St. Canice's Church to Foulkstown Cemetery. The family request that the house is strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the friends of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Due to Covid 19 the number of people allowed inside the church is limited to a maximum of 50 people. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

For those who would have liked to attend but cannot, Jim's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie.

Joan McGee

Peacefully, at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her parents William and Ellen, and brothers Michael, Paddy and Harry. Joan will be sadly missed by sisters Marion and Nancy, niece Helen, cousin George, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

May Joan rest in peace.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, on Thursday evening at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

Joan's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Parish webcam: www.cloghparish.ie. In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a maximum of 50 people allowed in the church.

Social distancing protocols remain in place, face coverings should be worn in appropriate circumstances and people should refrain from handshaking and hugging.