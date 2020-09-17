Kilkenny Gardai to carry virtual torch for Special Olympics athletes

Kilkenny Gardai, are running a virtual Torch Run for the month of September, to raise much needed funds for Special Olympics Ireland athletes.

They are joining their colleagues in the PSNI to run the circumference of Ireland, 2,800 kilometres and posting their pictures on the world Torch Run website. Members of the public are invited to visit the World Torch Run site and download a picture of the Special Olympics, “Flame of Hope (R)”, colour it in, and post a picture of them running with it, in support of athletes, locally and nationally.

The athletes have been hit hard by the lockdown and cannot take part in any events due to the lockdown and underlying health concerns. The donations to SO Ireland have been almost zero this year and organisers are trying to raise funds to be ready when this pandemic is over to run events again.

The Kilkenny Gardai have a fundraising page and if the public would like to make a donation to the Special Olympics Ireland athletes., they can log onto www.justgiving.com/kilkenny and make a donation.

The goal is that everyone runs a total of 28kms or more during September and join the 8 other Garda Stations and one PSNI station, who are raising money . The video clips can be shared using the #globaltorchrun tag and have their video shared on the world Torch Run page. Click www.letr.org/GVTR