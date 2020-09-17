Bingo fundraiser for Kilkenny's Relay for Life

Organisers of the now annual Relay for Life are delighted to announce that The Village Childcare and Community Services Group have most generously offered to run their Drive-In Bingo at the Castleinch Venue for Relay for Life Kilkenny in aid of the Irish Cancer Society on Saturday September 26 - first numbers out at 7pm.

The Relay for Life Kilkenny’s fundraising has been dramatically reduced due to Covid 19. The Irish Cancer Society is really busy this year with more than ever needing their services.

They were due to have 19 teams participate at the annual Relay for Life Event that was to take place in July at the Rugby Club. It would have been the eight year and in the previous seven years they have raised a total of €337,679. With the loss of this event it has had a hugely negative effect on our fundraising.

Of the money raised, funding comes back to Kilkenny Cancer patients through the Care to Drive, Night Nursing Service, Patient Grants, Cancer Research and many other initiatives.

Last year over 1.6 million people affected by cancer received free information and support through Irish Cancer Society services, including: 67 cancer patients in Kilkenny received 246 nights of care through the Society’s Night Nursing service; 34 patients from Kilkenny were brought to 323 chemotherapy related appointments by the Volunteer Driver Service. This service currently operates in 23 hospitals around the country and relies on volunteers to drive patients to and from their chemotherapy treatment. Kilkenny City is currently looking for drivers so please get in touch with the Irish Cancer Society if you feel this is something that you would like to do.

The Irish Cancer Society's Nurses are available to talk to anyone concerned about cancer on the Freephone Cancer Nurseline, 1800 200 700, or in one of the Daffodil Centres nationwide. Last year, 350 people from Kilkenny were directly supported through these services. 343 counselling sessions were provided in Kilkenny through the Society’s affiliated cancer support centre, helping 61 people cope with a cancer diagnosis in their life. Grants totalling €7,500 were provided to eight families in Kilkenny through the Society's Financial Support Programme which supports parents of children who are undergoing cancer treatment and experiencing financial hardship.

26 patients from kilkenny were granted a total of €8,175 from the Travel2Care transportation assistance fund made available by the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and administered by the Irish Cancer Society. This fund is available to patients travelling to the eight designated cancer care centres in Ireland.

They hope to be back bigger than ever in 2021 and will welcome any one that would love to participate in the Relay for Life Event. We can be contacted at our email: relayforlifekilkenny

@gmail.com or through our Facebook Page: Relay For Life Kilkenny.