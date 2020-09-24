Get immersed in a family home with a Tree-mendous setting in Inistioge

Tall Trees is a charming detached holiday home enjoying a peaceful setting on circa 0.74 Acre of magnificent gardens with captivating views of the River Nore, Woodstock Estate and the surrounding countryside.

The property is located in the townland of Kilcross, which is within walking distance of the charming village of Inistioge.

This property leaves you fully immersed in some of Ireland’s most desirable natural landscape while still being within reach of nearby amenities - it strikes the perfect balance between peace, privacy and accessibility.

The bright and light-filled accommodation extends to 117 square metres (1,259 square feet) and comprises entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, pantry, three double bedrooms, the main coming with an en suite, and a family bathroom.

The secluded and mature grounds, which feature 0.74 acres of landscaped gardens, add another space for living and entertaining.

The property is well set back from the road and accessed through curved stone entrance piers with a sweeping tarmacadam driveway leading down to the front and rear of the property.

Secure

With secure parking for several cars the front, side and rear gardens are laid in rolling lawns, bordered by mature hedging with an extensive range of exotic and mature plants, perennials, trees and hedging.

The raised sun-drenched South facing decked area is perfect for al-fresco dining and entertaining.

A purpose block built utility shed is located to the rear of the property. A large wooden garden shed complete with power and plug sockets is practical for further storage needs. A greenhouse/potting shed adjoins the wooden garden shed.

Tall Trees is located in the townland of Kilcross in the parish of Inistioge.

The property is a five minute drive to Inistioge village with many local amenities comprising supermarket, post office, pubs, St Colmcille’s National School and Woodstock Gardens.

Thomastown is six miles away and has a good range of restaurants, shops, supermarkets and Thomastown Train Station allowing commuting to Waterford, Kilkenny and Dublin six times daily. Mount Juliet Estate, one of Ireland’s finest country houses, is only a 15 minute drive away. The property is a 30 minute drive to Kilkenny city and a 15 minute drive to New Ross.

There are a number of other bus routes in close proximity providing transport links to secondary schools in Thomastown and Kilkenny.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Charming detached holiday home on a large elevated site with captivating views of Woodstock Estate

Circa 0.74 Acre of private landscaped gardens

Walking distance of the charming village of Inistioge

The property is presented in pristine condition

Three double bedrooms

Secure parking

SERVICES

Oil fired central heating

Multi-fuel stove in the living room

Private septic tank

Connected to water mains

PhoneWatch Alarm System

Phone point

Television point

Sky Cable

Further information from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904.

Asking Price: €365,000

BER Rating: D2