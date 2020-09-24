John Hickey appointed as Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan’s next Managing Partner

Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan, the Kilkenny based law firm, has today announced that John Hickey will be appointed as Managing Partner on October 1 next.



John, a partner and head of the firm’s property and Private Client department, will succeed long standing Managing Partner, Brian Kiely (who is pictured below). Brian has proved to be a popular and highly successful Managing Partner over the last 20 years and has navigated the firm through many years of continued growth, including overseeing the firm’s merger with Lanigan Solicitors in 2009 and M.J. Crotty & Son in 2019. Brian is also widely regarded as one of Ireland’s foremost legal experts in the area of Renewable Energy and has advised numerous clients on many and varied commercial transactions.

Brian Kiely



Brian will remain with the firm and will continue to advise the firm’s energy and commercial clients to ensure that they continue to receive the high levels of service they have come to expect from Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan Solicitors. This will involve working closely with his colleague, Owen Sweeney, also a partner in the firm’s Corporate & Commercial department.



Coming from a renowned family of Kilkenny hurlers, John is very well known in both hurling and wider sporting circles. A native of Dunnamaggin, John won Leinster minor medals with Kilkenny and is the brother of legendary Kilkenny full back Noel Hickey. Another brother, Tom, was captain of the Kilkenny team for the 1998 All-Ireland final.

He joined Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan in 2006 and became a partner in 2014. John has managed many large Commercial property transactions and regularly advises Developers, Financial Institutions and Private Clients including a large number of agricultural clients in addition to overseeing the firm’s Property, Wills and Probate teams.



“It is a great honour to be appointed Managing Partner and to lead the firm through its next phase of development. Brian’s contribution to Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan Solicitors has been phenomenal. During his time the firm has grown on all fronts whilst simultaneously investing in new technologies to ensure our clients receive the best and most efficient service at all times. I am delighted to accept the position and look forward to working with Brian and indeed the whole team over the years ahead," said Mr Hickey.



Brian Kiely commented - “It has been an enormous privilege to lead Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan Solicitors during such a period of change in its history. I look forward to working closely with John and to continue serving my clients over the next few years as the firm embarks upon the next chapter in its development.”