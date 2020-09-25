Kilkenny gets set to exhilarate visitors this October

Next week, Kilkenny is launching a series of innovative events that will run throughout the month of October.

The events which include ‘Kilkenny Day’; ‘Kilkenny Animated’ and ‘WolfWalkers Month’ will showcase the creativity and resilience of the county with a range of exhibitions, activities and displays that celebrate the county’s culture and hospitality.

Kilkenny Day - October 11

‘Kilkenny Day.. embrace our place’ will consist of a packed programme of events that will run across the city and county, celebrating the counties many communities, heritage, environment, food and hospitality. Among the events lined up are; ‘Let’s Taste Kilkenny’ where restaurants will be serving dishes made with local Kilkenny produce; ‘1000 Bikes to Schools’ when students will be encouraged to cycle to school and ‘Ring those Bells’ will see churches ringing their bells at 3pm on the day in gratitude to frontline workers. A key element of the day will be that communities are encouraged to wear black and amber on the day to demonstrate pride in the county colours.

WolfWalkers Month - October 1 - 31

To celebrate the success of Kilkenny based four-time Academy Award nominated Cartoon Saloon’s latest animated feature, WolfWalkers, Kilkenny Animated in conjunction with Failte Ireland have organised a month long series of outdoor and indoor exhibitions and events throughout October. ‘WolfWalkers’ is an award-winning animation set in Kilkenny in 1650 and features Kilkenny Castle, the old Market Cross and the streetscapes of medieval Kilkenny so beloved of visitors to the city to this day in real life.

Kilkenny Animated - October 2 - 4

Kilkenny Animated is a festival of visual storytelling, incorporating cartoons, animation and illustration in a series of exhibitions, talks, performances, workshops and experiences that celebrate the creativity and craft of the visual image. The festival is hosted by twice-Academy Award® nominated animation studio, Cartoon Saloon and is set against and inspired by the backdrop of Kilkenny’s medieval streets and slipways at the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East. Kilkenny Animated will bring a series of events and exhibitions to the county. For Information: www.kilkennyanimated.com

Commenting on the events, Martina Comerford, Tourism Officer at Kilkenny County Council said; “October is going to be a great month for the county and we are delighted to host and present these exciting events to visitors and the local community here in Kilkenny. As a county, we work hard to constantly re-invent ourselves and showcase our diversity and resilience to visitors. We look forward to welcoming people to Kilkenny next month and sharing these unique cultural events with them.”