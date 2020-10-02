Craic’d – Letting the Light In 2020 is Lifelinkk’s sixth annual celebration of World Mental Health Day which takes place each year globally on October 10.

It is a day to celebrate positive mental health and promote the organisations that offer solutions to those who need support in improving theirs. Lifelinkk-Stronger Together for Mental Health, is an umbrella group for all organisations in County Kilkenny, State, Voluntary and Community, with a mental health remit.

The aim is to forge and strengthen relationships between community and statutory organisations and to be a collaborative voice on issues relating to suicide, mental health and wellbeing. Due to the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, we are not in a position to run many real time events this year but we have tried to find a way to celebrate and promote positive mental health despite the limitations placed on us.

The very popular Afternoon Tea Dance for the young at heart will take place over the airwaves this year. Thanks to the support of Community Radio Kilkenny City musical maestro Dan the Man will play live from the studio from 3pm on Thursday October 8.

They are asking all those who would normally head to Hotel Kilkenny to tune into Community Radio or listen online and dance where-ever you are.

Music and dance are an important activity to keep ourselves mentally and physically well, so join us over the airwaves on October 8.

Instead of the usual Family Fun Day in the Auxiliary Hospital, the Kilkenny Mental Health Forum and TASK have partnered with Castlecomer Discovery Park to host a Toy Story Themed Treasure Hunt around the demesne. Starting at 2pm on Sunday October 11 head out to Castlecomer and join in the fun.

Every child that completes the trail will receive a party pack. A Walking Meditation with Edelle Nolan will be held on Saturday October 10th from 12noon.

With Covid19 restrictions we can only have 15 people on each walk so you need to book a place if you wish to take part.

Contact Susan on 087 9455249: Paul on 086 7714617 or Edelle on 086 7714617 to book your place.

Make sure you wear warm, weather proof clothing as it will be outdoors. Along with these events there are some online workshops and talks also happening. Please see our booklet for more information.

These can be found in the libraries and in Market Cross Shopping Centre or online at our Craic’d facebook page.



As always Craic’d-Letting the Light In is a collaborative festival of positive mental health which could not take place without the support of volunteers and sponsors.

Thank you to everyone, in particular the Regional Office for Suicide Prevention and Light Up The Night Truck and Tractor Run without whose financial support this year’s event would not be possible. ‘Craic’d– Letting the Light In 2020’ is a celebration of positive mental health which this year is needed more than ever.

Please stay safe and well in these very difficult and challenging times. As with everything this too will pass. The challenge for us all is to find a path through it.

We have got this if we stick together, if we take a day, a half day or even an hour at a time, and by minding our mental health.

Be kind to yourself and others.