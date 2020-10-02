HSE, Gardai and Kilkenny County Council make special appeal to public to adhere to Covid-19 advice

The HSE has joined with Kilkenny County Council and the Gárdai to re-iterate basic messages on preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking as one, in an appeal this weekend, they say that case numbers are clearly rising across the country and that everyone in Co. Kilkenny needs to remain vigilant, to ensure that all of our hard work to date isn’t eroded.

According to the HSE, the Gardai and the Local Authority, positive action and changes to behaviour remain essential to ensuring that hospital and community healthcare services locally are enabled to deal with demands and that we can live our lives safely alongside the threat of the virus and that Co. Kilkenny stays at Level 2 of the public restrictions in place in Ireland.

The Chair of the South East Regional Steering Group for Major Emergency Management (comprising the three principal response agencies: An Garda Siochana, the HSE and the Local Authorities) and Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen White, joined by Specialist in Public Health Medicine and Director of the HSE’s South East Public Health Dept. Dr. Carmel Mullaney, are reminding the public to:

· Wash your hands well and often,

· Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing,

· Limit contact with others and maintain physical distancing,

· Wear a face mask or covering where appropriate.

When such actions are taken, the HSE say, doing so not only prevents the transmission of the virus but also protects older and vulnerable people and healthcare workers.

The General Manager of St. Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny Anne Slattery says that community transmission represents the greatest threat to patients and staff in hospitals and residential care facilities. Anne advises that people – when making plans to meet friends/family and socialise this week – take a minute to consider healthcare workers who have been at the frontline since the beginning of the pandemic and their patients and who remain very vulnerable to this highly infectious virus, in hospitals, in nursing homes and other care settings.

The Chair of Kilkenny County Council Cllr. Andrew McGuinness and the Chief Executive Colette Byrne are also urging people to continue their good efforts and not to allow everyone’s hard work to date in 2020 to be undermined. They are re-iterating that individual actions do matter. Everyone in County Kilkenny need to live by the advice being given, that way our schools can be kept open and the progress made on the roadmap to recovery be maintained. We all need to play our part.

The Gárda Chief Superintendent in Carlow/Kilkenny Padraig Dunne points to what has been evident to date in 2020: the country moving from a short-term emergency response approach to a medium-term one, to manage risk and repair the damage that COVID-19 has inflicted on society. Superintendent Dunne concludes the joint message by reminding everyone that we are at a critical point in tackling the spread of COVID-19 and people in Kilkenny must take personal responsibility to avoid situations that are a risk to themselves, their family and their friends.

For more see www2.hse.ie/ coronavirus/