Garda checkpoints to return tonight as Ireland enters Level 3 restrictions

Gardaí will return to the roads around the country tonight as Ireland enters Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, confining citizens to their own counties except for essential reasons.

In a statement today, gardaí said: "Following the Government’s decision for the country to move to Level 3 of the National Framework for Living with Covid-19, An Garda Síochána will re-commence Operation Fanacht from midnight tonight, October 6, 2020, as a nationwide policing operation focused on supporting public compliance with current public health measures."

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey, will outline how An Garda Síochána will concentrate its frontline resources and capability to support and help communities during this immediate period responding to Covid-19.

The government took the decision to ignore NPHET's advice to go to Level 5, instead choosing Level 3 with "enhanced enforcement," suggesting gardaí would be tasked with being more visible than in recent months.

The restrictions come into effect from midnight tonight.