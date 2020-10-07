Sky Sports release TV schedule ahead of upcoming GAA Inter-County Championship

Sky Sports have released their schedule ahead of the upcoming GAA Inter-County Championship where it has been revelaed that they will broadcast 14 live games.

All 14 games will be available on the Sky platform with the opening eight exclusively on the free to air channel Sky Sports Mix which will make them freely available to Sky and Virgin Media customers while the channel will also cover the All Ireland Football and Hurling Semi-Finals and Final on a shared basis with RTE.

Sky Sports Mix is available in approximately 900,000 homes in Ireland.

The action gets underway on Saturday October 24 when Dublin and Laois meet in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final with the winners facing off with Kilkenny a week later.

The Sky Sports punditry team will be made up of Kieran Donaghy and Peter Canavan for the football and Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning on the hurling side of things.

Nicky English, Mike Finnerty, Dave McIntyre and Paul Earley will provide co-commentary while Grainne McElwain and Brian Carney will host the coverage.

Full TV Schedule:

Saturday, October 24

6:00pm Dublin v Laois (LSHC)*

Saturday, October 31

1:15pm Monaghan v Cavan (USFC)*

3:30pm Cork v Waterford (MSHC)*

Saturday, November 7

3:45pm Hurling Qualifier (SHC)*

6:15pm Dublin v Westmeath (LSFC)*

Saturday, November 14

1:15pm Donegal/Tyrone vs Armagh/Derry (USFC)*

3:45pm Hurling Qualifier (SHC)*

Saturday November 21

3:45pm Hurling Quarter Final (SHC)*

*Live on Sky Sports Mix

Saturday, November 28

6:00pm All-Ireland Hurling Semi Final

Sunday, November 29

4:00pm All-Ireland Hurling Semi Final

Saturday, December 5

5:30pm All-Ireland Football Semi Final

Sunday, December 6

3:30pm All Ireland Football Semi Final

Sunday, December 13

3:30pm All-Ireland Hurling Final

Saturday, December 19

5:00pm All-Ireland Football Final