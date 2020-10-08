Castlecomer Wellie race planned for New Year's day - but traditional fundraising parade and floats will not go ahead

The Castlecomer Wellie Race will go ahead this year - but without the traditional floats and parades.

The start of a new year in Kilkenny would not be the same without the Wellie Race, and people all around the world are certainly looking forward to leaving 2020 behind.

Secretary of the organising committee Billy Moran has said in a statement “We are fully committed to marking the 41st. year of the Wellie Race in a way that will be in compliance with the current government guidelines and restrictions and an announcement of our plans will be made in the coming weeks. Whatever happens it will involve Wellies and the Wellie Race will prevail.”

The parade was a great fundraiser for local charities, and an alternative fundraising methods are being investigated.