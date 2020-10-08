Mount Juliet Estate is open with a five star welcome for guests

Hotel of the Year, Mount Juliet Estate will remain open during the Level 3 lockdown, with a number of offers available for locals to enjoy what makes this five star venue the winner of the prestigious AA title.

Even though it's a staycation with a difference for the next couple of weeks, the facilities at the Mount Juliet Estate make this very special place more than just tempting for locals to visit and stay at the classy Hunter’s Yard hotel.

Declared the AA Hotel of the Year, and with numerous awards for its cuisine, service and hospitality, you can immerse yourself in the splendour of Mount Juliet Estate, be it a family break or a couple's night away.



Among their deals is a special, three nights for two offer.

There is also a 25% discount, welcome back offer.

The Health club remains open to members.

Also the Jack Nicklaus designed golf course is open, and this Saturday there will be a l open singles, €15 for members and €45 for visitors. All entrants must be resident in Kilkenny. You can book online.

The clubhouse is open for takeaway, and has seating outside for up to 15 guests.



