Kilkenny man appointed chief operations officer at Teagasc

Kilkenny's Alan Phelan has been appointed as chief operations officer at Teagasc, and will take responsibility to lead the corporate services, procurement, finance, human resources, ICT departments, as well as authority affairs and secretary to the Teagasc Authority.

The appointment was approved by the Teagasc Authority at its meeting on Wednesday.

He takes over from Tom Doherty, who retires later this year after serving as chief operations officer since 2010.

Alan has been head of human resources in Teagasc for the last 14 years. He has led Teagasc through a number of organisational change programmes and headed up the delivery of three HR strategies.

The People Leadership and Change Strategy and the Teagasc People Strategy have delivered a number of flag ship leadership and staff development programmes. Previously, Alan had been HR operations and employee relations manager and has been central to the development of the HR function in a long career with the organisation.

He graduated from DCU with a Bachelor of Business Studies specialising in HR and has an MSc in Executive Leadership, an MSc in Organisational Behaviour and is a qualified coach graduating from the Smurfit Business School, UCD.

“Alan has a lifetime’s knowledge and experience of the Teagasc organisation, its people and its programmes, which will help the organisation to make the operational changes required to meet the challenges facing farmers and the agri-food sector. I look forward to working closely with Alan in the future," said Teagasc chairman Liam Herlihy.

Teagasc director Professor Gerry Boyle added: “Alan will make an excellent chief operations officer. The efficient management of Teagasc operations is hugely important to ensuring the resources provided by taxpayers and our stakeholders are used wisely and effectively. I’ve no doubt he’ll bring a huge degree of energy and creativity to the role.”