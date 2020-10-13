Kilkenny’s Leading Light in Business – Clare Hughes, CF Pharma

As part of National Women’s Enterprise Day, Clare Hughes has been nominated by the Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny to be the “leading light” to provide inspiration to other businesses and how to overcome obstacles and embrace change in the challenging times in which we operate.



National Women’s Enterprise day is being held on Wednesday 14th October and throughout the day there are online events which involve networking, panel talks, interviews and workshops all aimed at being resilient, innovative and stronger. Clare Hughes demonstrated all of these qualities to achieve success today with her company CF Pharma Ltd. It currently employees approx. 50 people and is in the process of doubling the premises size in the Hebron Industrial Estate, Kilkenny



Clare Hughes is a pharmacist by profession starting her first company Nutriscience and sold it 10 years later to a large European pharma company based out of Brussels. She went on to become European director for drug development until 2013 and then headed out on her own again with formation of CF Pharma in 2014. CF Pharma is an ISO 13845 and HACCP approved company based here in Kilkenny that manufactures a range of novel specific health food supplements, medical device formulations and advanced topical dermatological solutions for both the human and animal healthcare sectors.



In terms of providing advice to fellow entrepreneurs Clare believes that “to survive you have to be prepared to be uncomfortable, go the extra mile and be adaptable to the marketplace – the customer is always king !!!” She added that “after over 20 years of business; 5 business set-ups, I think I have partaken in nearly every support run by the Local Enterprise Office, Enterprise Ireland and Intertrade Ireland. It is amazing the broad reach of the initiatives from foreign offices investigating markets, mentors assignment to grants. If you can navigate the system and have a good access point – there is huge tangible government help for all business initiative’s no matter what the product.



For more information about enterprise supports and National Women’s Day #NWED please visit the localenterprise.ie/kilkenny